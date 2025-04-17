Preity Zinta fangirls over Yuzvendra Chahal after IPL heroics against KKR, says ‘but somehow the stars never aligned’

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta shared a heartfelt post for Yuzvendra Chahal after the spinner's heroics against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Having taken just two wickets in his first five matches, Chahal blossomed against KKR with 4/28, that proved to be a match-winning spell for the Punjab Kings as the Shreyas Iyer-led side defended the lowest-ever total in the history of IPL.

Elated at Chahal's performance, Bollywood actress Zinta shared a picture of her and Chahal from 2009 and explained why she is a huge fan of the Indian leg-spinner.

“How it started vs how it's going, I met Yuzi during the King's Cup in 2009 in Chandigarh. I was new to cricket & he was a young under-19 cricketer,” Zinta wrote in an Instagram post that also featured images from the PBKS vs KKR game.

"Over the years, I saw him flourish & become a force to reckon with in the cricket world. I loved his competitive attitude & always wanted him in our team, but somehow the stars never aligned......until now! Our last game was a great example of why I have been such a fan of Yuzi over the years and how, when the going gets tough, the tough get going.

"I'm so happy to finally have you back where you belong, @yuzi_chahal23. Always want to see you smiling and shining, Ting! #Manofthematch #Saddapunjab #basjeetnahai #Ipl2025 #Saddasquad #pbksvskkr #ting," she wrote.

How Yuzvendra Chahal fared against KKR? Brought into attack in the seventh over of KKR innings, Chahal turned the match into Punjab Kings' head within three overs. He first dismissed KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane before getting the wickets of Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, and Ramandeep Singh to tilt the pendulum.

