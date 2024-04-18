Active Stocks
Thu Apr 18 2024 15:59:07
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.00 -0.03%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 280.20 2.13%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 351.40 -2.19%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,420.55 0.41%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 444.30 -0.96%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Preity Zinta's ‘will bet my life to get Rohit Sharma as captain’ remark is breaking internet ahead of PBKS vs MI clash
BackBack

Preity Zinta's ‘will bet my life to get Rohit Sharma as captain’ remark is breaking internet ahead of PBKS vs MI clash

Devesh Kumar

Preity Zinta's ‘will bet her life to get Rohit Sharma as captain’ remark is breaking internet ahead of PBKS vs MI clash

Preity Zinta shared how Punjab Kings is missing stability to be captaincy void and Rohit Sharma can be great option to fill thatPremium
Preity Zinta shared how Punjab Kings is missing stability to be captaincy void and Rohit Sharma can be great option to fill that

Preity Zinta, the owner of Punjab Kings doesn't have too many reasons to cheer in IPL 2024 and going against Mumbai Indians without their regular skipper Shikhar Dhawan, the chances of the franchise already look bleak. Ahead of grand PBKS vs MI clash, Preity Zinta's old remark is breaking internet where she spoke about Rohit Sharma and said that she is ready to bet her life to get him as a captain if Mumbai Indians releases him in IPL mega auctions. 

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 18 Apr 2024, 06:48 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App