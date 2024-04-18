Preity Zinta, the owner of Punjab Kings doesn't have too many reasons to cheer in IPL 2024 and going against Mumbai Indians without their regular skipper Shikhar Dhawan, the chances of the franchise already look bleak. Ahead of grand PBKS vs MI clash, Preity Zinta's old remark is breaking internet where she spoke about Rohit Sharma and said that she is ready to bet her life to get him as a captain if Mumbai Indians releases him in IPL mega auctions.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!