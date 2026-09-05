‘Pressure cooker is an environment for middle, not for all other things’ - Matthew Hayden on Pakistan cricket chaos

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden the chaotic environment behind Pakistan's inconsistent performances at the top level. Having been in the Pakistan cricket dressing room as a batting coach and also a mentor, Hayden had the first-hand experience of what goes behind the scenes.

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Over the last few days, Pakistan cricket has once again engulfed itself into utter chaos, thus becoming a laughing stock in front of the whole world. Following their back-to-back defeats against England in Tests, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released seven players and two coaches.

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Among the players were experienced Muhammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq and Salman Ali Agha. In fact, Salman Agha had also captain Pakistan in the first Test in Leeds in the absence of regular skipper Babar Azam, who missed the game due to a finger injury.

Test head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul was asked to return home ahead of third Test. White-ball head coach Mike Hesson was summoned to take charge, while PCB named seven replacements, out of which five are uncapped at the Test level.

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Speaking at the Wisden Cricket podcast, Hayden admitted that nothing has changed in Pakistan cricket because of its chaotic environment all the time. “I really enjoy and enjoyed my time working with Pakistan. Nothing’s changed, though," Hayden said.

"That’s not an environment, you know; a pressure cooker is an environment for the middle, not for all the other peripheral things that happen outside. And it’s just too difficult an environment to be consistent because this is the formula,” said Hayden, who played 273 matches for Australia.

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Matthew Hayden's time in Pakistan Hayden's first stint with Pakistan came in 2021, when he roped in as a batting coach for the T20 World Cup 2021 in the United Arab Emirates. Under Hayden's guidance, Pakistan reached the semifinals. He came back once again, this time as a mentor for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. Pakistan finished runners-up, losing to Australia in the final.

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There is no dearth of talent in Pakistan, something that Hayden to believes. According to the swashbuckling former opener, the major trouble for Pakistan's emerging talents is that they never get focussed and is also not allowed to get focussed. They are always in chaos.

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Why Pakistan are compared with West Indies? Hayden also compared Pakistan with West Indies. A dominant force at the world stage in the seventies and eighties, West Indies do not pose a challenge to the lower-ranked teams in current scenario. The same is with Pakistan as Hayden felt they are stopping themselves on their own from regaining the world-beating status.

“Pakistan is that like the West Indies, who I specially mentioned, I would especially mention Pakistan as well, because you’ve got 350 million people in one country that adore cricket and yet every opportunity, cricket doesn’t allow cricket to get played," Hayden explained.

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"And that old saying, it’s just not cricket that is so important for this conversation with Pakistan. Because if you allow Pakistan and Pakistan allows Pakistan to just play freely and with trust, then they’ll take on anyone as simple as that because purely their athletic ability like the West Indies is supreme,” said Hayden.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in