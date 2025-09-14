‘Pressure in IND vs PAK is like…’ - Irfan Pathan explains how Suryakumar's India can overcome Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

Handling pressure will be the key against Pakistan, felt former cricketer Irfan Pathan as India take on the arch-rivals on Sunday in Dubai in an important Group A encounter of the Asia Cup 2025. The pressure of an Indian vs Pakistan clash in cricket is always very high. According to Pathan, seizing the crunch moments will play a crucial role.

Unlike the previous encounters, the buzz around this India vs Pakistan clash isn't high, especially in the light of Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. Still, the Indian players will keep their emotions aside and focus on cricket on the field to take a step further in the Super Four stage.

Explaining how to overcome Pakistan in the high-octane clash, Pathan advised the Indian players to find their own way to handle pressure. “The pressure of an India vs Pakistan clash is like a proper pressure cooker,” Pathan said in a video shared by Sony Sports Network.

“If you don't handle pressure at the crunch moments, you will lose the moment. It is very important to find your own way to handle the pressure. I think, personally, running in hard, being extra aggressive, especially against Pakistan and Australia always work for me,” added Pathan.

“Every player is different. It is important to find your own way to handle the pressure because is pressure is very high,” said the former India all-rounder, who had plenty of experience of playing Pakistan in three T20Is and 23 ODIs throughout his career.

Meanwhile, the Indian team are likely to go unchanged with as many as five players playing Pakistan for the first time in T20Is, including the likes of Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav. It is also the first time India are playing in an Asia Cup with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

How important is IND vs PAK Asia Cup match? Both teams are heading into the contest on the back of convincing wins in their respective openers. India dominated UAE by nine wickets, while Pakistan outclassed Hong Kong China by 93 runs comfortably. A win on Sunday will not only brings bragging rights but also strengthens qualification chances into Super Fours.