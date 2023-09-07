'Pressure lenge nahi, denge': Virendra Sehwag gives befitting reply to Yuvraj Singh questioning WC winning chances1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 08:08 PM IST
The last time India lifted the ICC World Cup trophy was in 2011 and it was after 28 years that India achieved this momentous feat in front of a packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
It was Yuvraj's performances that ensured India won the tournament and for this, he was also awarded Player of the Tournament the last time India won the World Cup in 2011.
However, following his tweet, he received an instant reply from his former teammate and former India opener, Virender Sehwag, who opined Rohit, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, and Jsaprit Bumrah won't buckle under pressure.
“Ayi baat pressure ki, toh iss bar hum pressure lenge nahi, denge! Like champions! (When it comes to pressure, we won't take it but we will give it to the opposition)," Sehwag replied while tagging Yuvraj.
Sehwag even reminded Yuvraj that the last three ODI World Cups were won by the host nation - India in 2011, Australia in 2015, and England in 2019.
"Peechle 12 saal mein, host team world cup jeeti hain! (The host team has won all the ODI World Cups in the last 12 years). 2011 – We won at Home. 2015 – Australia won in Australia. 2019 – England won in England. 2023 – Hum Toofan Machayenge!," Sehwag wrote.