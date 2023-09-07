The last time India lifted the ICC World Cup trophy was in 2011 and it was after 28 years that India achieved this momentous feat in front of a packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

It has been 12 years now, and India's eagerness for the trophy is on, with the tournament once again taking place in India, it would be a challenge for Indian skipper Rohit Sharma to emulate what former legendary skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni did. As the pressure mounts on Sharma, if he would be able to repeat what Dhoni achieved, the same question was asked by former India all-rounder and one of the architects of India's triumph in 2011, Yuvraj Singh. The star batter took on X on 7 September to question the current Indian side's ability to handle pressure and deliver the goods like their team did 12 years ago in front of the home crowd. "We all want a repeat of 2011 in #ICCWorldCup23 BUT In 2011 #TeamIndia shined under pressure. In 2023, Again, the team is under pressure to perform. Do we have enough time to turn this around? Can we use this pressure to become a 'Game changer'," Yuvraj wrote.

It was Yuvraj's performances that ensured India won the tournament and for this, he was also awarded Player of the Tournament the last time India won the World Cup in 2011.

However, following his tweet, he received an instant reply from his former teammate and former India opener, Virender Sehwag, who opined Rohit, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, and Jsaprit Bumrah won't buckle under pressure.

“Ayi baat pressure ki, toh iss bar hum pressure lenge nahi, denge! Like champions! (When it comes to pressure, we won't take it but we will give it to the opposition)," Sehwag replied while tagging Yuvraj.

Sehwag even reminded Yuvraj that the last three ODI World Cups were won by the host nation - India in 2011, Australia in 2015, and England in 2019.

"Peechle 12 saal mein, host team world cup jeeti hain! (The host team has won all the ODI World Cups in the last 12 years). 2011 – We won at Home. 2015 – Australia won in Australia. 2019 – England won in England. 2023 – Hum Toofan Machayenge!," Sehwag wrote.