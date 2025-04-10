‘Pride of Chennai rides with you’: Fans cheer MS Dhoni’s return as CSK captain after Ruturaj Gaikwad’s injury

IPL 2025: MS Dhoni replaces Ruturaj Gaikwad as the captain of CSK. The five-time champions are currently languishing in the 9th place in the points table.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Published10 Apr 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Advertisement
MS Dhoni to lead CSK for the rest of the IPL 2025 season.

MS Dhoni, the charismatic captain who led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to five IPL titles, returns as captain. Ruturaj Gaikwad, the regular captain, has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League 2025 due to a fractured elbow. Stephen Fleming, the head coach of CSK, revealed the news during a press conference ahead of tomorrow's match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Advertisement

Here is a look at social media reactions

 

Advertisement

One user observed that MS Dhoni is the first uncapped player to lead an IPL side, at the age of 43.

Another user welcomed their favourite hero with open arms. 

Advertisement

The third user is a bit measured with his views, mentioning the bowling and batting issues, which have hampered the team throughout the season.

MS Dhoni's captaincy record

MS Dhoni has captained in 226 IPL matches, easily the most by a captain. Dhoni captained CSK in every season, except IPL 2024. Dhoni took over the captaincy from Ravindra Jadeja after 8 matches in IPL 2022.

Dhoni as captain for CSK: Matches - 212, Wins - 128, Win Percentage - 61%

Titles - 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023

Dhoni is the first captain to successfully defend the title, doing it in 2011.

Who's going to replace Ruturaj Gaikwad?

MS Dhoni is certainly an upgrade over Ruturaj Gaikwad in terms of captaincy. But replacing Ruturaj the batter is going to be a big headache for CSK, and this user has thrown a few options.

Advertisement

 

 

This one wishes for a speedy recovery for Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings' form

CSK started the season with an assured win against their biggest rivals, Mumbai Indians. However, the victory against MI on day 2 of the season remains their sole win. CSK lost to RCB for the first time since 2010 in Chennai and to DC for the first time since 2015 in Chennai. They also lost two away games, to Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

 

 
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsCricket News‘Pride of Chennai rides with you’: Fans cheer MS Dhoni’s return as CSK captain after Ruturaj Gaikwad’s injury
First Published:10 Apr 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App