‘Pride of Vadodra’: Hardik Pandya receives heroic welcome in Gujarat | WATCH

Indian all-rounder and part of recent T20 World Cup team Hardik Pandya has received a hero's welcome upon his return to his hometown in Vadodra, Gujarat. Notably, Hardik taking the wicket of South African batter David Miller during the last over of the T20 World Cup final was one of the turning points of the match and served as a moment of redemption for the key player who had faced a tough 6 month period prior to that. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Hardik along with his brother Krunal can be seen waving to the crowds while the wearing the blue colurs of team India. Pandya can be seen standing on to p of a vehicle with a poster stating, ‘Hardik Pandya; Pride of Vadodra’

Hardik's redemption during T20 World Cup 2024: During the T20 World Cup 2024, Hardik scored 144 runs in the six matches at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 151.57, with a best score of 50*. With the ball, the 30 year old took 11 wickets in 8 matches with an average of 17.36 and an economy rate of 7.64. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, this year's T20 World Cup was the first ICC tournament that the Men in Blue won since Champions Trophy back in 2013. The marquee event provided an opportunity for Pandya showcase his true class especially at a time when was going through probably the toughest 6-8 months of his cricketing career.

Pandya was injured during last year's ODI World Cup and then only made a comeback in IPL 2024 where he took over the captaincy of Mumbai Indians from Rohit Sharma. But fans weren't too happy about not seeing hitman in the captain's chair and took out all their frustration on the new captain who faced constant booing and distasteful remarks from the crowds across various stadiums in India. To top all of it, there have been rumors spreading for months about Pandya getting a divorce with his wife Nataša Stanković.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!