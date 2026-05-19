Prince Yadav gets career's biggest gift days after outfoxing Virat Kohli; Sanjiv Goenka reacts ‘just the beginning’

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) might have been eliminated from the playoffs race in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but on Tuesday a wave of positivity and happiness blew across the franchise after fast bowler Prince Yadav received a maiden Indian national team call-up. Prince was among the four new faces the BCCI named for the home series against Afghanistan.

Advertisement

At a time when the team failed collectively, the Delhi pacer remained constant as the top of the list for most wickets among LSG bowlers in IPL 2026. In fact Prince's India call-up came in less than two weeks after he cleaned up Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Virat Kohli with a peach of a delivery for a duck. Even Kohli looked stunned after the wicket.

Prince has been picked in the India's ODI squad for the three-match series against Afghanistan, starting June 14. Soon after the BCCI announced the Indian squads for the one-off Test and ODI series against Afghanistan, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka took to X to heap a praise on the 29-year-old.

“Delighted to see Prince Yadav earn his maiden ODI call-up for India. His rise this IPL season has been a joy to witness. He has the heart, the hunger, and the fearlessness to take on the best. This is just the beginning. Congratulations, Prince. I’m proud of you, and so is @LucknowIPL. Make India proud,” wrote Goenka.

Advertisement

Also Read | Prince Yadav scripts sensational comeback to pack Virat Kohli for duck

Prince Yadav's performances in recent times With 16 wickets from 13 games, Prince is currently placed sixth in the IPL 2026 Purple Cap table. LSG has two more matches to go in the league stages of IPL 2026 and Prince would like to make most of it before joining the Indian camp. Apart from IPL, Prince has impressed domestically too.

In the 2025–26 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Prince was among the top five wicket-takers with 18 scalps, thus earning a reputation as a reliable wicket-taking option. Safe to say, the unavailability of pacers Jasprit Bumrah (workload management) and Harshit Rana (injured) also played a part in Prince's selection. Even Mohammed Siraj wasn't also considered in ODIs.

India's ODI squad vs Afghanistan Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey

Advertisement

Also Read | LSG bowling Bharat Arun coach backs Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan to play for India

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in