Prince Yadav scripts sensational comeback to pack Virat Kohli for duck during LSG vs RCB in IPL 2026

In one of the most electrifying moments of IPL 2026, Lucknow Super Giants’ emerging fast bowler Prince Yadav scripted a sensational redemption story by dismissing Royal Challengers Bengaluru icon Virat Kohli for a duck. The incident happened during RCB’s challenging 213-run chase on Thursday (May 7), leaving fans stunned as the home team gained a crucial early breakthrough.

Prince Yadav's redemption story The drama began in the very first over bowled by Mohammed Shami. Jacob Bethell steered a short-of-length delivery behind square on the off-side for a boundary. Prince Yadav, positioned at deep backward point, moved to his left but misfielded the ball, allowing it to race away to the fence. It was an embarrassing moment for the young Delhi pacer. However, Prince showed tremendous character on the very next legal delivery.

Bethell tried to swing a seam-up delivery on a length outside off at 136.4kph but only managed an outer edge. Prince, fielding at deep backward point, moved swiftly to his left and took a sharp catch, completing the dismissal cleanly. Jacob Bethell was out for 4 off 5 balls with one boundary.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How did Prince Yadav dismiss Virat Kohli in the LSG vs RCB IPL 2026 match? ⌵ Prince Yadav bowled a delivery that nipped back in sharply at 140.4kph. Virat Kohli, attempting a defensive push, was beaten by the seam movement, and the ball uprooted his off-stump, resulting in a bowled dismissal. 2 What was Prince Yadav's previous fielding error before dismissing Virat Kohli? ⌵ Before dismissing Virat Kohli, Prince Yadav misfielded a short-of-length delivery from Mohammed Shami, allowing it to race to the boundary for a four. This happened on the very first legal delivery he faced in the match. 3 How long had it been since Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck in the IPL? ⌵ Virat Kohli's dismissal for a duck against Prince Yadav marked his first duck in the IPL after 1,110 days. His previous duck was on April 23, 2023, against the Rajasthan Royals. 4 What is Prince Yadav's role in the Lucknow Super Giants squad? ⌵ Prince Yadav is an emerging fast bowler for the Lucknow Super Giants. He has been a key bowler for LSG, taking 13 wickets in 9 matches during IPL 2026. 5 What was the context of Prince Yadav's dismissal of Virat Kohli in IPL 2026? ⌵ The dismissal occurred during RCB's chase of 213 runs against LSG. Prince Yadav's wicket of Virat Kohli for a duck in the second over gave LSG a crucial early breakthrough and put RCB under immense pressure.

This sharp catch not only removed RCB’s opening batsman but also boosted Prince Yadav’s confidence immensely. Just minutes later, when handed the ball in the second over, he delivered a delivery that will be talked about for the rest of the season.

Prince Yadav’s brilliant delivery ends Virat Kohli’s innings on second ball Buoyed by his fielding effort, Prince Yadav came on to bowl the second over and delivered a sensational spell. After starting with an outswinger, he got the next ball to nip back in sharply at 140.4kph. Virat Kohli, who had opened the innings, was drawn forward into a defensive push. The ball seamed in beautifully, beat the bat, went through the gate, and uprooted the off-stump. Kohli was bowled for a 2-ball duck. Prince Yadav jumped in delight and punched the air as RCB lost both openers inside the first two overs.

Virat Kohli gets out on a duck in the IPL after 110 days This dismissal marked Virat Kohli’s first duck in the IPL after more than three years. His previous zero came on April 23, 2023, against the Rajasthan Royals when Trent Boult dismissed him on the first ball of the match. The gap of 1,110 days underlined Kohli’s remarkable consistency in the tournament over recent seasons.

Early double blow puts RCB under huge pressure The quick dismissals of both openers inside the powerplay put Royal Challengers Bengaluru in deep trouble right from the start. Prince Yadav’s ability to swing the ball both ways at good pace proved decisive on a surface that offered slight assistance to seamers. Coming from domestic cricket with Delhi, the young bowler has now announced himself on the big stage with this high-profile wicket.