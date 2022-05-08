Prithvi Shaw admitted to Mumbai hospital due to high fever, COVID tests are negative

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
'Admitted to hospital and recovering from fever. Thank you all for your good wishes. Will be back in action soon,' Prithvi Shaw said in an Instagram post
Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw on Sunday said he has been admitted to a hospital due to a high fever. He himself shared an Instagram post from his hospital bed, saying he is hopeful of coming back soon.
"Admitted to hospital and recovering from fever. Thank you all for your good wishes. Will be back in action soon," Shaw said in an Instagram post.
Shaw had missed Delhi Capitals's previous IPL 2022 match against SunRisers Hyderabad on Thursday, May 5. He last played against Lucknow Super Giants on May 1.
"Prithvi is currently recovering well in a Mumbai hospital. He had to be admitted as he was running high temperature but his RT-PCR test turned out to be negative. The hospital where he has been admitted is a non-COVID one," news agency PTI reported quoting a senior BCCI official.
Prithvi Shaw's post comes hours after Delhi Capitals players went into isolation after another Covid-19 scare in their camp on Sunday. It was the second time the members of the DC team were forced to go into isolation after it emerged that a net bowler tested positive for Covid-19.