Prithvi Shaw reveals how Sachin Tendulkar’s words pulled him back on track: ‘I still believe in you’

Prithvi Shaw has been in the limelight since 2013, when, aged just 14, he scored 546 runs in the Harris Shield school cricket match. Since then, the child prodigy has gone on to break multiple records, even leading India to victory in the 2018 U-19 World Cup alongside prominent players such as Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh and Abhishek Sharma. The batter soon earned a place in the Indian team and was compared to Sachin Tendulkar himself.

However, the story did not have a happy ending: the cricketer was dropped from the Mumbai Ranji team last year and snubbed at the IPL 2025 mega auctions in Jeddah. The batter struggled with discipline issues, and he later admitted that he had been in bad company during a difficult period.

During this difficult period, Shaw revealed that very few people reached out to him, but one of them was his mentor, the Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who refused to lose faith in him.

Sachin Tendulkar's advise to Prithvi Shaw: In an interview News24, Shaw revealed that Sachin still believes in him and recently told him to come back to the right track.