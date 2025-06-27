Prithvi Shaw reveals how Sachin Tendulkar’s words pulled him back on track: ‘I still believe in you’

Prithvi Shaw has been in the limelight since 2013, when, aged just 14, he scored 546 runs in the Harris Shield school cricket match. Since then, the child prodigy has gone on to break multiple records, even leading India to victory in the 2018 U-19 World Cup alongside prominent players such as Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh and Abhishek Sharma. The batter soon earned a place in the Indian team and was compared to Sachin Tendulkar himself.

However, the story did not have a happy ending: the cricketer was dropped from the Mumbai Ranji team last year and snubbed at the IPL 2025 mega auctions in Jeddah. The batter struggled with discipline issues, and he later admitted that he had been in bad company during a difficult period.

During this difficult period, Shaw revealed that very few people reached out to him, but one of them was his mentor, the Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who refused to lose faith in him.

Sachin Tendulkar's advise to Prithvi Shaw: In an interview News24, Shaw revealed that Sachin still believes in him and recently told him to come back to the right track.

"Sachin sir knows about my journey. Arjun and I have been friends since we were 8-9 years old. We’ve played together, grown up together. Sir was also there sometimes. I had a word with him a little while ago too. Hardly 2 month ago. He was practicing at the MIG. And I was there too. I spoke to him then too. When things go awry and you drift away, you need that mentor, who can light a spark into you. He still believes in me. He said 'Prithvi, I still believe in you, and I'll continue to do so'. Because he has seen me grow up. Even today, he tells me 'Sahi track pe aa ja, jaise pehle tha' (Come back on the same track as earlier). Everything is possible in the next 13-14 years. So he believes in me and that means a lot," Shaw told the TV channel.