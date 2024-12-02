Prithvi Shaw’s coach Santosh Pingutkar dissects India batter’s downfall, says, ‘involved in his group outside cricket’

Amidst criticism from former cricketers and coaches, Prithvi Shaw found himself in another low when his childhood coach Santosh Pingutkar revealed that his pupil, who was once being touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket, has got more involved in things outside cricket. Having grabbed the limelight in 2018, when he led the Indian team to U-19 World Cup title in New Zealand, Shaw saw a meteoric rise to fame and money which seemed to have shaken the ground under his feet.

Following the 2018 U-19 World Cup glory, Prithvi Shaw made his India debut the same year against West Indies and went on to score a hundred on Test debut. Hyped as 'Tendulkar clone' whenever he came out to bat, Shaw also grabbed an Indian Premier League contract the same year with Delhi Capitals.

However, Shaw couldn't balance cricket, money and fame at the same time, thereby compromising on the game that gave him all the limelight. A series of controversies followed Shaw - including a doping ban and a public fight with an Instagram influencer.

Witnessing Shaw's downfall, Pingutkar is certainly heartbroken and stated other activities other than cricket has taken a rise in his life. “Other activities apart from cricket witnessed a rise. He was more involved in his group outside cricket. But no doubt he loves cricket," Pingutkar was quoted as saying to ETV Bharat after Shaw went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

"He wasn’t able to convert his love for the game into his efforts. That’s why he is witnessing such a lean phase. He should bounce back as soon as possible. Everyone’s blessings are with him," he added. Ever since joining Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils), Shaw spent eight years with the same franchise being released in October.

In the two-day auction that took place in Saudi Arabia, Shaw found no bidders as even his own Delhi franchise looked to have moved on. To make matters worse, Shaw wad dropped from the Mumbai squad in the ongoing Ranji Trophy due to fitness and disciplinary issues.

Pingutkar hopeful of Shaw's comeback However, Pingutkar opined there is plenty of time for the 25-year-old to bounce back. “He (Shaw) is just 25 years old. He still has age in his hand. He can bounce back with hard work if he wants to sustain in competitive cricket," he said.

“No doubt, his performance hasn’t been up to the mark in the last 4-5 years. He has also struggled with his form in the ongoing season of the Ranji Trophy, but it hasn’t been so much worse that he will remain unsold. But he should now work hard and return to the Mumbai side," added Pingutkar.