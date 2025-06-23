Prithvi Shaw to follow Arjun Tendulkar? Mumbai batter seeks NOC to switch states in domestic cricket, says report

Prithvi Shaw has taken the path followed by his childhood friend Arjun Tendulkar and sought a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to play for another state. The 25-year-old Shaw, who is currently out-of-contention from the Indian team, didn't had the best of seasons domestically for the past couple of years and has been in and out of the Mumbai team.

The dashing Mumbai opener has been embroiled in controversies recently. Even the MCA accused Shaw of disciplinary issues and deemed him unfit. According to a Hindustan Times report, Shaw has received offers from a couple of state teams earlier this month.

"Yes, Prithvi Shaw has written a letter to us, seeking a No-Objection Certificate. We are just discussing it with the Apex Council members. We will make our decision by today evening," MCA secretary Abhay Hadap confirmed to the newspaper.

Earlier, Shaw's Mumbai teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal decided to play for Goa and also had sought NOC, but did a U-turn after a couple of weeks. Arjun, who is the son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, had started his domestic career for Mumbai in T20s. However, sensing lack of opportunities in the Mumbai senior team. Arjun switched to Goa and made his Ranji Trophy debut for them in 2022 against Rajasthan.

What did Prithvi Shaw write to MCA? In his letter to MCA, Shaw stated that he has been offered to play professional cricket with another team. “At this juncture in my career, I have been presented with a promising opportunity to play professional cricket under another State Association, which I believe will further contribute to my growth and development as a cricketer.”

"In light of this, I kindly request you to issue me a No Objection Certificate (NOC) that will enable me to officially represent the new State Association in the upcoming domestic season,” added Shaw.

Prithvi Shaw's domestic career in numbers Shaw first came into limelight when he led the Indian team to the U-19 World Cup win 2018 in New Zealand. The squad also featured Shubman Gill, who is currently the Indian Test team captain.