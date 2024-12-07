Prithvi Shaw’s family background comes to light after IPL auction snub, childhood coach says ‘fame, money…’

Ever since Prithvi Shaw went unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction last month, the Mumbai batter has been in the news for all the negative reasons. If the former cricketers are pulling up the youngster for not paying attention to the stalwarts of the game, his childhood coach revealed Shaw is spending more time with a group outside cricket rather this his cricket mates.

Raju Pathak, who saw Prithvi Shaw grow up in front of his eyes, backed the U-19 World Cup-winning Indian captain, stating it is unfair to expect maturity of a 40-year-old from a 25-year-old. He also shared a background of Shaw, revealing the latter's struggles.

"They were not well off. His father was trying some business but it was not working out. They had seen hard times and growing up Shaw had to depend on help from others. It wasn't easy. And he didn't have a mother who could guide him the way only a mother can,” Pathak, a cricket coach of Rizvi Springfield School, told The Indian Express.

Shaw lost his mother at an early age and since then it was all his father who fulfilled his cricketing aspirations. In fact, Shaw grew up in front of Pathak at the Rizvi Springfield School. Pathak explained how a struggling individual wants to live the life they always wanted when they see a decent bank balance.

"He has been successful so early. The boy who once saw daily struggle and shortage of money at home suddenly has a decent bank balance. So when money keeps coming in, he will enjoy it and this happens with all players who are deprived of things.

“They want to live their life after all this is what they wanted. Fame, money. There have been players in the past who have crossed similar paths. Problem is we want a 25-year-old Shaw to behave like a 40-year-old mature man,” added Pathak.

Prithvi Shaw's golden years Shaw first came into the limelight when he led India to the U-19 World Cup title in 2018 under the guidance of legendary Rahul Dravid. In the same year, the right-hander scored a hundred on Test debut against West Indies and also picked by Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils).

