Priyansh Arya becomes 2nd-fastest Indian to IPL century, misses Yusuf Pathan’s record by whisker during PBKS vs CSK tie

Priyansh Arya missed Yusuf Pathan's record for fastest IPL hundred by just two balls as the Punjab Kings batter slammed his maiden century in the cash-rich league against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday. The all-rounder from Delhi slammed 103 runs from 42 balls, which included seven fours and nine sixes.
A product of Delhi Premier League (DPL), the left-handed opener kept going bonkers at one end even when his teammates lost their wickets at the other end. Smashing the first ball of the match for a six, Priyansh Arya raced to a 19-ball fifty before completing his century on 39 balls.
Yusuf Pathan leads the list of Indian players for fastest IPL hundred when the former India cricketer slammed a 37-ball hundred against Mumbai Indians in 2010. Yusuf was playing for Rajasthan Royals then.
He also became the eighth uncapped player to smash an IPL hundred.
Shaun Marsh vs RR, 2008
Manish Pandey vs DEC, 2009
Paul Valthaty (KXIP) vs CSK, 2009
Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) vs RR, 2021
Rajat Patidar (RCB) vs LSG, 2022
Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) vs MI, 2022
Prabhsimran Singh vs DC, 2023
Priyansh Arya (PBKS) vs CSK, 2025*
37 balls - Yusuf Pathan vs MI, 2010
39 balls - Priyansh Arya vs CSK, 2025
45 balls - Mayank Agarwal vs RR, 2020
45 balls - Ishan Kishan vs RR, 2025
46 balls - Murali Vijay vs RR, 2010
47 balls - Virat Kohli vs PBKS, 2016
