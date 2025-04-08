Priyansh Arya becomes 2nd-fastest Indian to IPL century, misses Yusuf Pathan’s record by whisker during PBKS vs CSK tie

Priyansh Arya missed Yusuf Pathan's record for fastest IPL hundred by just two balls as the Punjab Kings batter slammed his maiden century in the cash-rich league against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday. The all-rounder from Delhi slammed 103 runs from 42 balls, which included seven fours and nine sixes.

A product of Delhi Premier League (DPL), the left-handed opener kept going bonkers at one end even when his teammates lost their wickets at the other end. Smashing the first ball of the match for a six, Priyansh Arya raced to a 19-ball fifty before completing his century on 39 balls.

Yusuf Pathan leads the list of Indian players for fastest IPL hundred when the former India cricketer slammed a 37-ball hundred against Mumbai Indians in 2010. Yusuf was playing for Rajasthan Royals then.

He also became the eighth uncapped player to smash an IPL hundred. Bought for ₹3.8 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction, Priyash Arya started with a 47 against Gujarat Titans.

However, in the next two games, the 24-year-old could only manage 8 (vs Lucknow Super Giants) and 0 (vs Rajasthan Royals). Priyansh Arya was particularly brutal against Matheesha Pathirana, who he hit for three back-to-back sixes before reaching the three figures with a four in the next ball.

List of uncapped players to hit IPL hundred Shaun Marsh vs RR, 2008

Manish Pandey vs DEC, 2009

Paul Valthaty (KXIP) vs CSK, 2009

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) vs RR, 2021

Rajat Patidar (RCB) vs LSG, 2022

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) vs MI, 2022

Prabhsimran Singh vs DC, 2023

Priyansh Arya (PBKS) vs CSK, 2025*

Fastest IPL hundreds by an Indian 37 balls - Yusuf Pathan vs MI, 2010

39 balls - Priyansh Arya vs CSK, 2025

45 balls - Mayank Agarwal vs RR, 2020

45 balls - Ishan Kishan vs RR, 2025

46 balls - Murali Vijay vs RR, 2010