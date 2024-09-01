Priyansh Arya channels inner Yuvraj Singh, hits six consecutive sixes during DPL T20 match | WATCH

Priyansh Arya and Ayush Badoni set the highest partnership record in T20 cricket with a 286-run stand, as their team posted 308/5 in the Delhi Premier League T20 match.

Updated1 Sep 2024, 11:59 AM IST
Priyansh Arya smashes six consecutive sixes during a clash against North Delhi Strikers.(X/Twitter)

The Delhi Premier League T20 has been in the news for some spectacular performances throughout the tournament. However, it was during the clash between South Delhi Superstarz and North Delhi Strikers that the record books were set ablaze as batters Ayush Badoni and Priyansh Arya took the bowlers to the cleaners to guide their team to a mammoth total of 308/5 in their 20 overs, the highest in the tournament and just 6 short of the international record.

Gautam Gambhir effect? Rishabh Pant shows off bowling skills during T20 match

23 year old Priyansh Arya etched his name into the annals of history by matching the feat once accomplished by Yuvraj Singh, striking six sixes in an over. Duirng the 12th over of the match, Arya stunned Strikers' spinner Manan Bharadwaj, by hitting six consecutive sixes. Arya also left a massive imprint on the match, hitting 120 runs off just 50 deliveries with a strike rate of 240. His impressive knock comprised 10 boundaries and 10 sixes.

This was Arya's second ton of the season, suggesting that the young batsman is getting better with each game. He had earlier struck an unbeaten 55-ball 107 against Purani Dilli 6 last week.

Meanwhile, Arya's captain Ayush Badoni was not to be denied at the other end, matching the left-hander shot for shot and eventually scoring 165 runs off just 55 balls at an impressive strike rate of 300.

With 19 maximums in the innings, Badoni also surpassed the record for maximum sixes in a T20 innings by a player. The record was previously held jointly by Chris Gayle and Estonia's Sahil Chauhan. Badoni and Arya also set the record for the highest partnership in T20 cricket for any batsman with their 286-run stand.

However, Nepal still hold the record for the highest total in a T20 match. The Asian side posted 314/3 in their 20 overs against Mongolia in September last year.

1 Sep 2024, 11:59 AM IST
