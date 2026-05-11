Priyansh Arya starts PBKS vs DC with another first-ball six in IPL 2026; goes above RCB duo Virat Kohli, Phil Salt

Priyansh Arya went above the likes of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) duo of Virat Kohli and Phil Salt after the Punjab Kings opener started their match against Delhi Capitals with a first-ball six in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday.
After Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel sent Punjab Kings to bat first in Dharamsala, Priyansh sent Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc sailing over cover-point for a maximum. It was a second instance in his career that Priyansh started an IPL innings with a maximum on the very first ball.
The last time Priyansh started an IPL match with a six was in 2025 when he smashed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Khaleel Ahmed in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. In the process, the Punjab Kings southpaw became the first batter to start an IPL with a six twice in his career.
Kohli and Salt too have their names on the elite list, but have been able to achieve the milestone only once in their IPL career so far.
|Batter
|Opponent Bowler
|Venue
|Year
|Naman Ojha (Rajasthan Royals)
|Brad Hodge (Kolkata Knight Riders)
|Durban
|2009
|Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
|Varun Aaron (Rajasthan Royals)
|Bengaluru
|2019
|Phil Salt (Kolkata Knight Riders)
|Nuwan Thushara (Mumbai Indians)
|Kolkata
|2024
|Priyansh Arya (Punjab Kings)
|Khaleel Ahmed (Chennai Super Kings)
|Mullanpur
|2025
|Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals)
|Mitchell Starc (Delhi Capitals)
|Jaipur
|2026
|Priyansh Arya (Punjab Kings)
|Mitchell Starc (Delhi Capitals)
|Dharamsala
|2026
Meanwhile, Punjab Kings were off to a flying start after being sent into bat with Priyansh racing to his fifty in just 24 balls. However, Priyansh couldn't make it big as he was caught by Sahil Parakh off Madhav Tiwari. Apart from Starc, Priyansh was brutal against the likes of Aquib Nabi and Mukesh Kumar among other Delhi Capitals bowlers.
Earlier, Australian left-arm medium pacer Ben Dwarshius made his IPL debut for Punjab Kings, replacing an injured Lockie Ferguson. Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, made five changes, bringing in Abhishek Porel, Sahil Parekh, David Miller, Madhav Tiwary and Aaquib Nabi.
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Ben Dwarshuis, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel (c), Madhav Tiwari, Mukesh Kumar, Auqib Nabi Dar, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi.
With just four wins in 11 games in IPL 2026, Delhi Capitals' hopes of reaching the playoffs are hanging by a thread. A win against Punjab Kings will keep them alive in the competition. But a loss will dash all Delhi Capitals' hopes. On the other hand, a victory will ensure Punjab Kings rise to the top of the table with 15 points. Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have already been eliminated from the playoffs race.
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