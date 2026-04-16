Priyanshs powerplay exploits, Chahal-Hardik match-up in focus ahead of MI-PBKS clash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): Ahead of the massive Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), the powerplay exploits of Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Priyansh Arya, who has been sensational for the last year's runners-up since quite a while.

In an electrifying contest, five-time champions MI, who have been down at ninth spot in the table with just one win and four matches, will be aiming to end PBKS' unbeaten run, who have won three and one match has ended in a no result.

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Arya has been striking at 188.41 in the power play since last season, which also marked his debut. This is the highest strike rate by a batter in IPL in this time frame among batters who have played at least 150 balls in powerplay.

In 20 matches and 20 innings, Arya has made 578 runs at an average of 28.90, with a strike rate of 190.13, including a century and three fifties. This season, he has made 103 runs at an average of 34.33, with a strike rate of 264.10, with a fifty.

A big match-up for PBKS will be between spinner Yuzi Chahal and MI skipper Hardik Pandya. The latter has faced 75 balls against spin veterans, making just 71 runs and getting dismissed four times, thus averaging 17.75 against him.

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