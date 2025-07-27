'Proper captains knock': Irfan Pathan, Kaif hail Shubman Gill after record-breaking ton at Old Trafford

Manchester [UK], July 27 (ANI): Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan and ex-cricketer Mohammed Kaif heaped praise on Indian Test captain Shubman Gill, who continued his dream run with the bat, notching up his fourth century of the series on the final day of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Gill's knock of 103 was not just another hundred; it was a statement. This was Gill's fourth century of the series, a feat that now puts him in elite company alongside the greats.

Irfan Pathan posted on X, "Proper captain's knock from Shubman Gill. Despite all the criticism, he has come on his own on this English tour."

Gill, who took over Test captaincy at the start of the England series, has answered critics with the bat and with his leadership.

Mohammed Kaif, too, joined in the praise, writing in a post on X, "Growing in stature Shubman Gill, knows the Art of run making."

With this hundred, Gill has now joined Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar as the only captains in Test history to score four centuries in a single series. Bradman had done it in the 1947-48 home series against India, while Gavaskar lit up the 1978-79 home series against the West Indies, but Gill has made this landmark on away soil and in his debut Test series as captain.

No other player has ever scored four centuries in their first Test series as captain. The previous best stood at three, a mark shared by five greats of the game, Warwick Armstrong, Don Bradman, Greg Chappell, Virat Kohli, and Steven Smith. Gill, still just 25, has now gone one better and etched his name in history with a performance that has matched the game's finest.

This Manchester century also holds personal and national significance. Gill's 103 is the first century by an Indian at Old Trafford in 35 years since a young Sachin Tendulkar's iconic 119 in 1990. In terms of overall World Test Championship (WTC) numbers, Gill's record continues to grow stronger. He now has nine centuries in the WTC era, equalling Rohit Sharma's tally, although Gill has done it in just 67 innings compared to Rohit's 69.

As the series stands, Gill has already amassed an unbeaten 722 runs, surpassing Yashasvi Jaiswal's 712 against England at home just last year. Only Sunil Gavaskar has scored more in a single Test series for India, with his 774 runs in the 1971 away tour of the West Indies and 732 at home in 1978-79. With the fifth Test still to come, Gill has every chance of surpassing both of Gavaskar's legendary marks.

Indeed, this tour has marked a defining phase in Gill's career. From being questioned over his consistency in the longest format to now joining the likes of Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar in scoring four centuries in a single Test series as captain, the rise has been remarkable.

