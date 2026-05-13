'Proud moment..': Sanju Samson earns praise from Malayali fan Priyadarshan after special meeting

The veteran director took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture with the wicketkeeper-batter, and his caption quickly caught the eye of cricket lovers online.

ANI
Published13 May 2026, 12:25 PM IST
'Proud moment..': Sanju Samson earns praise from Malayali fan Priyadarshan after special meeting
'Proud moment..': Sanju Samson earns praise from Malayali fan Priyadarshan after special meeting

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 13 (ANI): Filmmaker Priyadarshan seems to have joined the long list of fans admiring cricketer Sanju Samson.

The veteran director took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture with the wicketkeeper-batter, and his caption quickly caught the eye of cricket lovers online.

Sharing the photo, Priyadarshan spoke about the "proud" feeling of standing beside Samson, calling it a special moment not just for him, but for Malayali cricket fans as well. "As a Malayali and a cricket lover, I feel proud to stand beside Sanju Samson for a picture, a proud moment for every Malayali cricket fan," he wrote.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DYRBjxeJ9Y9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Sanju Samson has been in impressive form this IPL season and has played a major role in the Chennai Super Kings' campaign so far. Despite the team having a mixed run in the tournament, Samson has remained one of their standout performers.

The wicketkeeper-batter has scored 430 runs in 11 matches at an average of 53.75 and a strike rate of 169.29, including two centuries and a half-century. He has also been named 'Player of the Match' three times this season, underlining his influence in CSK's victories. With six wins from 11 matches, CSK currently remain in the playoff race and is placed fifth on the points table.

Samson's form has extended beyond the IPL as well. Earlier this year, he emerged as one of India's biggest performers during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where he was named 'Player of the Tournament'.

Meanwhile, Priyadarshan has also been making headlines for his latest film 'Bhooth Bangla,' starring Akshay Kumar. The horror-comedy revolves around a haunted ancestral palace and marks Priyadarshan's return to the genre years after the success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. (ANI)

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.

HomeSportsCricket News'Proud moment..': Sanju Samson earns praise from Malayali fan Priyadarshan after special meeting
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