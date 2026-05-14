Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 14 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla highlighted the growing prominence of Raipur as a cricket venue, noting that the city has once again hosted Indian Premier League (IPL) matches after previously staging two seasons of the tournament.

He expressed gratitude to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise for allocating two matches in the city, calling it a matter of pride that a team featuring Virat Kohli is playing there.

Shukla also pointed to the steady rise in cricket activities in Raipur, including international fixtures and upcoming women's matches, and said the leased stadium, along with a proposed academy, would further strengthen the sport's growth.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why is Raipur significant as an IPL venue? ⌵ Raipur is significant as it has returned to host IPL matches after previously staging two seasons. The city is becoming an established cricket destination with continuous cricket events, including international and women's matches. 2 Which IPL team played matches in Raipur recently? ⌵ The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise allocated two matches in Raipur. These matches were against the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. 3 What was the result of the recent RCB vs KKR match in Raipur? ⌵ Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets. Virat Kohli played a crucial role with a match-winning century. 4 How did the RCB vs KKR match impact the IPL 2026 points table? ⌵ The win lifted RCB to the top of the IPL 2026 table with 16 points, strengthening their playoff qualification hopes. KKR remained in eighth place, with their playoff chances becoming slim. 5 What are the key features of the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur? ⌵ The stadium is the third-largest in India with a seating capacity of 65,000. It has a balanced black-soil surface, and boundaries can stretch up to 84 metres, making it challenging for consistent boundary hitting.

He added that regular hosting of matches shows Raipur is becoming an established cricket destination, and emphasised that politics should not interfere with the game.

"Raipur earlier hosted two IPL seasons, and it is a proud moment that the tournament has returned here. I thank the RCB franchise for allotting two matches here, with Virat Kohli's team playing in Raipur, a matter of pride for the city. Continuous cricket events are being held, including international matches and upcoming women's cricket. With the stadium now on lease and an academy being built here, cricket will grow further. Raipur can no longer say matches are not being held; they are happening regularly. Politics should not interfere with cricket," Shukla told the reporters.

At the start of the season, RCB had confirmed that five of their home fixtures would be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, while the remaining two matches would be hosted by Raipur at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.