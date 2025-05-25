PSL 2025 final: Sikandar Raza makes it to Lahore Qalandars playing XI after landing from England 10 minutes before toss

Sikandar Raza will play in the Pakistan Super League 10 final for his PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars in what has been an eventful 24 hours for the all-rounder.

Just a day after turning out in whites for Zimbabwe in a Test match against England, Raza has landed in Lahore to take part in the title deciding match.

In fact, the all-rounder boarded a plane for Lahore just hours after his country slumped to an innings and 45-run defeat at Trent Bridge and his plane landed in Pakistan just 10 minutes before toss time.

Two team sheets He was then rushed to the stadium as Lahore Qalandars were preparing to face Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 10 final, with or without him.

His PSL franchise were hoping against hope he would reach in time for the final and even prepared two team sheets, one with him and one without.

If Raza did not make it in time for the final, Qalandars would have played Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan instead.

Back and forth for Raza Raza was part of the PSL season 10 with Lahore Qalandars before the T20 league was suspended due to military tensions between India and Pakistan. He then left for England during the temporary suspension to link up with his Zimbabwe teammates for the one-off Test match at Trent Bridge.

However, he returned to Pakistan as the league resumed for a knockout game against Peshawar Zalmi, which the Lahore side won.

After securing a spot in the knockouts for his team, he rushed back to England and turned out in whites for his nation.

He scored a fighting 60 off 68 balls in the second innings against England just 24 hours ago but was unable to prevent an innings defeat, while his PSL franchise prepared for the final after securing consecutive wins in the playoff matches.