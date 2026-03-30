PSL 2026: Fakhar Zaman could face one-match ban for tampering with ball during Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings game

Lahore Qalandars opener Fakhar Zaman could be handed a one-match ban after he was caught tampering with the ball during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 match against Karachi Kings on Sunday.

The incident happened during the final ball of the 19th over of Karachi Kings' chase, when Fakhar Zaman collected the ball from Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Karachi Kings needed 14 runs to win from the last six balls, and Haris Rauf was preparing to bowl the final over.

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However, Shaheen and Fakhar both joined in with Haris around the bowler's run-up area, and the ball was exchanged between Fakhar and Shaheen.

During this time, Fakhar seemed to alter the condition of the ball. On-field umpire Faisal Afridi then intervened, and, on the request of Karachi Kings, the ball was changed. Lahore Qalandars were then handed a five-run penalty, which meant that Karachi Kings needed just nine runs to win from six balls.

Fakhar Zaman charged with Level 3 offence The 35-year-old was eventually charged with a Level 3 offence under Article 2.14 of the PCB Code of Conduct, which pertains to ball tampering. As per the league's code of conduct, a Level 3 offence means that the player will receive a minimum one-match ban.

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“Lahore Qalandars’ Fakhar Zaman has been charged with a Level 3 Offence under Article 2.14 of the applicable Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, for violating Article 41.3 of the HBL PSL 11 playing conditions, which makes it an offence to take any action which changes the condition of the ball,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

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Fakhar, however, has denied the charge against him at a hearing. Another hearing is set to take place in the next 48 hours.

“Fakhar denied the charge levelled against him during a disciplinary hearing led by the Match Referee Roshan Mahanama. Another hearing is set to take place within the next 48 hours after which the Match Referee will share his verdict. The incident occurred during the second innings of the match,” the statement added.

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