PSL 2026: Fakhar Zaman handed two-match ban for ball-tampering vs Karachi Kings

Lahore Qalandars batter Fakhar Zaman has suffered a big blow as he has been suspended for two games of the Pakistan Super League PSL) 2026.

Fakhar Zaman was found guilty of breaching Level 3 of the PSL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to tampering with the ball.

Fakhar Zaman violated Article 2.14 of the PCB's Code of Conduct that relates to ball tampering.

Also Read | Fakhar Zaman could face one-match ban for ball tampering during PSL 2026 game

How the controversy transpired The incident took place during Lahore Qalandars' league match against Karachi Kings in Lahore on Sunday. Karachi Kings needed 14 runs to win from six balls, with pacer Haris Rauf set to bowl the final over.

However, Fakhar Zaman and skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi joined Haris Rauf at the bowlers' end, and the two of them were handling the ball. This prompted on-field umpire Faisal Afridi to intervene, and after a discussion with fellow umpire Sharfuddoula, the officials declared that Lahore Qalandars deliberately altered the ball's condition.

As a result, Lahore were handed a five-run penalty, and Karachi Kings needed just nine runs to win from six balls. Karachi Kings eventually won the match with three balls to spare.

The 35-year-old will miss the games against Multan Sultans on 3 April and Islamabad United on 9 April. Fakhar will be available for selection for the game against Peshawar Zalmi in Karachi on 11 April.

The left-handed batter has scored 54 runs from two matches at a strike-rate of 131.70. This includes a half-century that he scored against Hyderabad Kingsmen in the first match.

As per the tournament's Code of Conduct, players can appeal decisions with the PSL Technical Committee within the first 48 hours of getting a written verdict from the match referee.