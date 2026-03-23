PSL 2026 under threat: Armed group warns foreign players, including Steve Smith and David Warner, to leave Pakistan

The participation of overseas cricketers in the 2026 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) could reportedly be under threat. The PSL 2026 tournament has already witnessed significant developments.

All matches in the upcoming PSL season, starting on 26 March, will be played behind closed doors. The matches will take place only in two venues—Lahore and Karachi.

Overseas players receive threat from armed group The latest setback comes after Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, an armed opposition group in Pakistan, warned international cricket boards not to send their players to Pakistan. The group said that should the cricket boards send their players, it will not be the group's responsibility if something happens to them.

The group said that while they are not opposed to cricket, the current security situation in Pakistan may not be suitable enough for big tournaments to take place in the country.

"We want to advise the relevant cricket boards not to send their players to Pakistan. If something happens to them, it will not be our responsibility. We have already issued our warning," a Jamaat-ul-Ahrar commander was quoted as saying by The Sunday Guardian.

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The group added that it will make sure that the PSL 2026 matches will not take place at all. "We will do whatever is in our capacity, but we will not let the matches happen. We will do our best to ensure that the tournament is disrupted and the players do not take to the field," the group stated.

Several international stars, including Australia's David Warner, Steve Smith and Adam Zampa, England's Moeen Ali and Devon Conway of New Zealand, are scheduled to compete in PSL 2026. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are yet to respond to the reports of the threat. The PCB, though, have implemented strict security measures considering the safety of international players.

The PSL 2026 season is scheduled to get underway on 26 March, with defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on Hyderabad Kingsmen in Lahore.

An opening ceremony had been planned to take place in Lahore, but because of the West Asia conflict, that has been cancelled. It is also due to the conflict that the matches are taking place in just two venues, and there won't be any fans in the stadiums.

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