PSL to continue in Pakistan after UAE snub, final to be held on 25th May

Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Mohsin Naqvi has confirmed that PSL season 10 is all set to resume soon. The news comes after PCB faced a setback last week as UAE refused to host the 20 over league amid escalating tensions between India and China, forcing the cricket board to postpone thier flagship tournament.

The PCB Chief informed in his social media post that the final of PSL will be held on 25th May but didn't give any more details about the fixtures or venues for different matches.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) confirming the resumption of PSL Season 10, Naqvi wrote, “PSL X picks up from where it left off! 6 teams, 0 fear. Let the aura take over as we unite and celebrate the spirit of cricket," he posted. "Get ready for 8 thrilling matches starting 17th May, leading up to the Grand Final on 25th May. Best of luck to all the teams!”

The announcement by Naqvi comes after a ceasefire was announced between India and Pakistan, leading to security situation improving following the most serious military confrontation in decades.

Notably, Naqvi had blamed India last week for the suspension of PSL after a drone fell near the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Soon after the suspension of the league, all 43 foreign players had left for their home countries.

Overseas players a problem for PSL resumption: PSL officials had held meetings with different franchises to decide the dates and venues for the remaining matches of the league.

As per an ESPNCricinfo report, most overseas players are unlikely to return for the PSL.In order to not let the unavailability of these players affect the league, PCB has reportedly considered a replacement draft to make up the squads.

The postponement of PSL will also mean that Pakistan's T20I series against Bangladesh will also be delayed given that the PSL final will be held on 25th May, the day when the first T20 match was supposed to be played.