‘Puja karni paregi’ - Suryakumar Yadav's hilarious reaction goes viral after India lose another toss during IND vs AUS

India's toss curse seemingly need a divine intervention after the Men in Blue lost yet another toss in the ongoing tour during the second T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. After Shubman Gill lost all the three tosses in the ODIs, T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav added another two in his tally in the T20Is, including that of Friday's.

Moments after Australia won the toss, Suryakumar couldn't stop his laugh. While Australian captain Mitchell Marsh was busy taking to toss presenter Ravi Shastri, Suryakumar gestured towards his teammates with his hand and could be heard saying, "Puja karni paregi". Even match referee Jeff Crowe laughed on India's toss luck.

Former Australian captain Aaron Finch, who is a part of the broadcast team for this series, jokingly said he wouldn't take Suryaumar to a casiso at this point in time. “I wouldn't take Suryakumar Yadav to a casino. That's crazy,” Finch was heard saying.

Reacting to the toss loss, Suryakumar said he doesn't have any problem as long as India gets what they want. “We are happy to bat first. That is the brand of cricket (aggressive) we want to play. Shubman knows how to score runs. With him, you have to run hard between the wickets as well. We are playing the same team,” said Suryakumar.

India sent to bat first by Australia Meanwhile, India were sent to bat first after Australia won the toss. India are playing an unchanged side while Australia have replaced Josh Philippe with Matthew Short. Earlier, the India vs Australia first T20I was washed out in Canberra. Previously, India had lost the ODI series 1-2.

India vs Australia 2nd T20I playing XIs India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah