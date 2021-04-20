NEW DELHI : The Indian arm of German sports brand Puma on Tuesday announced that it has signed a long-term partnership deal with two upcoming players, Washington Sundar and Devdutt Padikkal. The duo joins Puma’s roster of cricketers that include Indian captain Virat Kohli; wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul; women‘s national cricketer, Sushma Verma and Yuvraj Singh.

Considered the future of Indian Cricket, Sundar and Padikkal have been punching above their weights in major cricketing tournaments. Sundar‘s all-round performance in India-Australia series helped the Indian cricket team clinch an historic away test series win and Padikkal emerged as a ‘find of the season’ with his stellar performance for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in his debut IPL season.

Sundar, a game changer and Padikkal, a consistent run-getter in the domestic circuit perfectly embody Puma‘s Forever Faster spirit, said Abhishek Ganguly, managing director, Puma India and Southeast Asia.

“Washington and Devdutt have displayed remarkable resilience and grit on field that‘s led to their meteoric rise as athletes. We have always believed in supporting not just established players, but also talent with immense future potential. We will continue to partner with young athletes, also at grassroots to give back to India’s sporting ecosystem," he added.

Sundar and Padikkal are currently part of Virat Kohli-led IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing 2021 Indian Premier League.

Puma said that it is focusing on sports and lifestyle to drive growth this year as it bounces back from pandemic-induced disruptions. The brand has signed a strategic three-year long partnership with the Indian Premier League (IPL) team franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore to become the official team kit sponsor, making it the only global sports brand to be associated with the league.

The company is leveraging its extensive distribution network of 370 stores as well as digital platforms such as brand website, RCB website, mobile app along with third party e-commerce platforms to sell RCB merchandise.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.