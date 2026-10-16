Punam Raut retires: Mumbai-born cricketer’s 2017 ODI World Cup heartbreak and abrupt India exit

Punam Raut’s international cricket journey began in 2009 and ended on 15 October 2026, when the Mumbai-born batter announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket.

Her career featured a memorable performance in the 2017 Women’s ODI World Cup final, a record-breaking opening partnership and a prolonged absence from the Indian team before her retirement.

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The right-handed batter represented India in four Tests, 73 ODIs and 35 T20Is. She accumulated 3,282 runs across formats, including four centuries, before bringing the curtain down on her international career.

“From the streets of Mumbai to wearing the Indian jersey, this journey has been nothing short of a blessing,” Raut wrote in her retirement message on Instagram.

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The heartbreak at Lord’s Raut’s most memorable international performance came during the 2017 Women’s ODI World Cup in England, where India reached the final against the hosts at Lord’s.

Chasing England’s target of 229, India received a strong start from Raut, who scored 86 off 115 deliveries. She shared a crucial partnership with Harmanpreet Kaur, who contributed 51, as India moved into a promising position in the chase.

However, Raut’s dismissal triggered a collapse. India, who had reached 191/4, lost their remaining six wickets for 28 runs and were bowled out for 219. England won by nine runs, with Anya Shrubsole taking six wickets.

Raut finished the tournament with 381 runs in nine innings at an average of 42.33. Her performances included a century and two half-centuries, making her one of India’s leading contributors during the campaign.

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A record-breaking partnership with Deepti Sharma Earlier in 2017, Raut had featured in another landmark performance against Ireland during a Women’s Quadrangular Series in South Africa.

She and Deepti Sharma put together 320 runs for the opening wicket against Ireland in Potchefstroom. Raut scored 109 before retiring hurt, while Deepti went on to make 188.

The partnership established a record for the highest stand for any wicket in women’s ODI cricket. It also surpassed the previous men's ODI opening partnership record of 286 runs, set by Sri Lanka’s Upul Tharanga and Sanath Jayasuriya in 2006.

Numbers behind her international career Raut made her ODI debut against the West Indies in March 2009 and played her first T20I against Pakistan in June that year. She made her Test debut against England in August 2014.

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In ODIs, she scored 2,299 runs at an average of 34.83, including three centuries and 15 half-centuries. Her highest score was an unbeaten 109 against Ireland.

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Her Test career yielded 264 runs at an average of 44, including a highest score of 130 against South Africa in Mysore in November 2014. In T20Is, she made 719 runs, with four half-centuries.

An India career that stopped in 2021 Raut’s final international appearance came against England in an ODI on 27 June 2021. She did not represent India again before announcing her retirement more than five years later.

This came despite an impressive run of form in ODIs in 2021. In six ODIs that year, Raut had scored 295 runs at an average of 73.75, including an unbeaten century against South Africa.

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She also featured in India’s historic pink-ball Test against Australia in September 2021. During the match, she walked off after edging a delivery despite being given not out by the on-field umpire.

In her retirement statement, Raut thanked the Mumbai Cricket Association for the opportunities and guidance she received during her formative years. She also expressed her intention to give back to cricket, the sport that shaped her career.

“The player in me may step aside, but the love for this game will never retire. My next innings is about giving back to the game that gave me everything," she wrote.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.