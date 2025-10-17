Punished for losing to India? Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha likely to be sacked: Check who’ll replace him: Report

After losing all 3 games in the Asia Cup 2025 to India, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha is likely to lose the leadership role. Shadab Khan will replace him, according to PTI sources.

Salman Ali Agha replaced Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan’s T20 captain after the southpaw had been dropped from the team.

Khan, Pakistan’s senior all-rounder, has been recovering from shoulder surgery done in England earlier this year. As he is all set to make his comeback to Pakistan’s T20 team, he may also become the captain.

The 27-year-old last played against Bangladesh in June before being sidelined for treatment and rehabilitation. Shadab brings experience, having already represented Pakistan in 70 ODIs and 112 T20Is. Before his injury, he was the vice-captain.

PTI sources inside the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reveal he is now being considered as the long-term T20 captain. Salman Ali Agha’s place was questioned after the Asia Cup. Even during the tournament, he faced severe criticism from various corners.

After Pakistan’s 2nd loss to India in the Asia Cup 2025, Shoaib Akhtar heavily criticised Salman's place in the team.

"The captain doesn’t seem to know what he’s doing, what kind of captaincy he’s providing, or how he’s playing himself. That is the weakest part, and no one talks about it,” the Rawalpindi Express said.

“He may be a ‘good boy’, he may be a ‘good captain’ in some eyes. But, what talent does he actually produce? That’s the biggest question mark. He is the weakest link," Akhtar added.

The legendary fast bowler said that Salman would not stand a chance against Indian players batting in the same position, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya.

“Does he even deserve to play at the spot he’s batting? That’s the biggest question. What does he actually do? He comes in at No. 6. What does he produce as a talent?” Akhtar said.

While the PCB continues to support Salman publicly, it reportedly views Shadab as a stronger choice for the future. Shadab is expected to return to action in the home T20 series against Sri Lanka from November 11 to 15.

"He is planning to also play a domestic four-day game in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy before the Sri Lanka series," the insider told PTI.

Pakistan’s T20 captains since 2020 Since 2020, Pakistan have seen multiple changes in the captaincy role.

From 2020 to 2023, Babar Azam led Pakistan in 85 T20 matches, achieving a win rate of about 62%. Under his leadership, the team reached the 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final and the 2022 final.

In early 2024, Shaheen Shah Afridi briefly took charge after Babar’s resignation. He was sacked after one series. Babar was reappointed in March 2024. However, he resigned again in October 2024.

