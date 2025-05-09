Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals players reach Delhi by train after their IPL match in Dharamshala was called off. Watch

The members of Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals have safely reached Delhi's Safdarjang Railway Station by a special train. The Indian Premier League match between the two sides was called off due to the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. The IPL governing body suspended the matches for a week, starting May 9.

Advertisement

The members of Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals reached Punjab's Jalandhar by road from Dharamshala. The Indian Railways arranged a special ‘Vande Bharat’ train to bring the players from Jalandhar to the capital city. The broadcast crew members, commentators, and support staff were also on the train.

Advertisement

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dharamshala The match had a delayed start due to rain. Punjab Kings reached 122/1 after 10.1 overs. Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya's dismissal was the last action of the match. The authorities abruptly halted the match and asked the spectators to leave the stadium, citing floodlight issues. One must credit the organisers for their swift evacuation operation without creating any panic.

Also Read | IPL 2025 Called Off Live Updates: Sourav Ganguly supports BCCI decision

Train journey from Jalandhar to Delhi The players and crew members reached Punjab's Jalandhar by road from Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala. They later boarded the specially arranged ‘Vande Bharat’ train to reach Delhi. The official handle of the Indian Premier League shared a heartfelt video, thanking the Indian Railways.

Advertisement

Kuldeep Yadav, Delhi Capitals' star bowler, thanked the authorities for the necessary arrangements.

Future of IPL 2025 The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was the 58th league game of the season. Teams usually get one point each for an abandoned game, with rain being the chief reason. However, this is an exceptional situation, and the points haven't been shared by the two teams. The outcome of the match remains to be seen. There are 12 more league games and four playoff games remaining in the tournament.

The authorities are expected to announce the revised schedule in a week's time.