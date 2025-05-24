Punjab Kings batters set new record, first team to register 7 scores above 200 while batting first in an IPL season

Punjab Kings scored 206/8 vs Delhi Capitals in Jaipur. It was the 7th instance of Punjab Kings scoring in excess of 200 while batting first in IPL 2025, a new record.

Livemint
Published24 May 2025, 10:05 PM IST
Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer scored 54 off 33 balls against Delhi Capitals in Jaipur on May 24, 2025
Marco Jansen batted at number 9 position. Number 10 batter Harpreet Brar smashed a six off the very first ball he faced against Delhi Capitals. Such is the batting might of Punjab Kings that they smashed 200 or more for the seventh time while batting first in IPL 2025.

Most 200+ scores while batting first

Punjab Kings - 7 (Year - 2025)

Kolkata Knight Riders - 6 (Year - 2024)

Chennai Super Kings - 5 (Year - 2023)

Gujarat Titans - 5 (Year - 2023)

Lucknow Super Giants - 5 (Year - 2025)

One can connect the dots by looking at the first and second entries in the above list. Shreyas Iyer captained KKR in 2024 and is doing a sensational job for Punjab Kings this year.

Shreyas Iyer's 53 off 34 balls and Marcus Stoinis' 44* off just 16 balls propelled Punjab Kings to 206/8 against Delhi Capitals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Punjab Kings while batting first, IPL 2025

245/6 vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Hyderabad

243/5 vs. Gujarat Titans, Ahmedabad

236/5 vs. Lucknow Super Giants, Dharamshala

219/6 vs. Chennai Super Kings, Mullanpur

219/5 vs. Rajasthan Royals, Jaipur

206/8 vs. Delhi Capitals, Jaipur

201/4 vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, Kolkata

Another look at the above list will tell you about the adaptability of this side. Those scores have come in six different venues. 

The Indian men's T20I team holds the record for most 200+ scores while batting first in a year. They managed 9 scores in 2024. Shreyas Iyer's men will be eyeing the record if an opportunity arises for them.

