Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders via DLS method in rain-hit IPL season-opener3 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2023, 08:14 PM IST
- The DLS par score for KKR after losing seven wickets in 16 overs was 153 and they were seven runs short.
Punjab Kings' costliest recruit Sam Curran dismissed the dangerous Andre Russell at the nick of time to ensure a seven-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders via Duckworth-Lewis method in a rain-hit afternoon encounter of Indian Premier League, here on Saturday.
