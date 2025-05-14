Punjab Kings gets Marco Jansen boost; Will South African all-rounder improve PBKS' IPL playoff chances?

Punjab Kings' IPL 2025 campaign has received a shot in the arm after the confirmation of Marco Jansen's participation for the remainder of the season.

According to a report on ESPNcricinfo, Punjab Kings are still discussing with the all-rounder how long he could stay with the franchisee, should they go deep into the tournament.

Marco Jansen has taken 11 wickets in IPL 2025 at a good economy rate of 8.8. His ability to generate good bounce even on docile wickets makes him a vital commodity.

South African players in IPL Marco Jansen's availability will be closely followed by other teams in contention for the playoffs. Apart from Jansen (Punjab Kings), Tristan Stubbs (Delhi Capitals), Corbin Bosch and Ryan Rickelton (Both Mumbai Indians), Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans), Lungi Ngidi (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and Aiden Markram (Lucknow Super Giants) are part of the WTC final squad.

Punjab Kings' overseas player availability Marco Jansen (SA), Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG), Josh Inglis (AUS) and Marcus Stoinis (AUS) were the four overseas players used by Punjab Kings in their abandoned game against Delhi Capitals. Omarzai already confirmed his availability for the rest of the season. Josh Inglis is part of the WTC squad. The availability of the three Australians, Inglis, Stoinis and Aaron Hardie remains to be seen. However, two other Australians, Xavier Bartlett and Mitchell Owen, confirmed their availability.

Punjab Kings' remaining league games Punjab Kings play their last three league games at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

May 18, Rajasthan Royals (Day game)

May 24, Delhi Capitals

May 26, Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings, IPL 2025 Punjab Kings are third in the points table with 15 points (2 points for 7 wins, 1 point for a no-result vs. KKR) from 11 matches. PBKS are within touching distance of making their first playoff appearance in 11 years.