Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2025 full squad LIVE Updates: Complete list of players bought, retained

Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2025 full squad: Punjab Kings are going to the auction with the maximum purse of 110.5 crore. They have retained just two players and have four RTM options left to use. 

Koushik Paul
Updated24 Nov 2024, 04:22 PM IST
Punjab Kings think-tank has already get down to business ahead of IPL 2025 auction.
Punjab Kings think-tank has already get down to business ahead of IPL 2025 auction.(Instagram)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will have the maximum purse in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday. Unlike the other franchises, PBKS have a reputation of overhauling their whole squad during mega auctions. This time, it was no different as they chose to retain uncapped Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh on the IPL 2025 retention day.

Interestingly, Punjab Kings have never won a title despite having some of the big names in world cricket. Their best finish was in the 2014 season when they reached the final in 2014, losing to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the summit clash.

Also Read | PBKS IPL Auction LIVE Updates: Preity Zinta’s team eyes a new beginning

With legendary Ricky Ponting as their head coach and 110.5 crore in their purse, don't get surprised if Punjab Kings shell out more than 25 crore on a single name. Like the other three teams - KKR, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals - Punjab Kings too need a captain and a wicketkeeper.

Rumours are rife that IPL 2024 title-winning captain Shreyas Iyer might make his way in the side considering his rapport with Ponting. It was the Ponting-Iyer duo that took Delhi Capitals to final in 2020.

Punjab Kings have four right-to-match options available and they bring back the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Liam Livingstone to name a few. Expect an Australian flair in Punjab in IPL 2025.

Marquee Set 1: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Jos Buttler, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Mitchell Starc

Marquee Set 2: KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Also Read | IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Bidding war to start in less than 1 hour

Punjab Kings full list of players bought in IPL 2025

Arshdeep Singh ( 18 crore, RTM), Shreyas Iyer ( 26.75 crore)

Punjab Kings IPL 2025 retained players list

Shashank Singh ( 5.50 crore), Prabhsimran Singh ( 4 crore):

Punjab Kings IPL 2025 complete squad

Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Shreyas Iyer

 

 

 

First Published:24 Nov 2024, 04:22 PM IST
