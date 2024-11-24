Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2025 full squad LIVE Updates: Complete list of players bought, retained

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will have the maximum purse in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday. Unlike the other franchises, PBKS have a reputation of overhauling their whole squad during mega auctions. This time, it was no different as they chose to retain uncapped Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh on the IPL 2025 retention day.

Interestingly, Punjab Kings have never won a title despite having some of the big names in world cricket. Their best finish was in the 2014 season when they reached the final in 2014, losing to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the summit clash.

Advertisement

With legendary Ricky Ponting as their head coach and ₹110.5 crore in their purse, don't get surprised if Punjab Kings shell out more than ₹25 crore on a single name. Like the other three teams - KKR, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals - Punjab Kings too need a captain and a wicketkeeper.

Rumours are rife that IPL 2024 title-winning captain Shreyas Iyer might make his way in the side considering his rapport with Ponting. It was the Ponting-Iyer duo that took Delhi Capitals to final in 2020.

Punjab Kings have four right-to-match options available and they bring back the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Liam Livingstone to name a few. Expect an Australian flair in Punjab in IPL 2025.

Advertisement

Marquee Set 1: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Jos Buttler, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Mitchell Starc

Marquee Set 2: KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Also Read | IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates: Bidding war to start in less than 1 hour

Punjab Kings full list of players bought in IPL 2025 Arshdeep Singh ( ₹18 crore, RTM), Shreyas Iyer ( ₹26.75 crore)

Punjab Kings IPL 2025 retained players list Shashank Singh ( ₹5.50 crore), Prabhsimran Singh ( ₹4 crore):