Punjab Kings new revised IPL 2025 schedule: Check PBKS's match dates, venues, timings & more

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will resume their Indian Premier League (IPL) season with a trip to Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium for a fixture against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on May 18, Sunday, at 3:30 pm.

In fact, PBKS will play their remaining three matches exclusively in Jaipur, which is one of six venues that will host the remainder of the IPL 2025 season.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended IPL 2025 for a week amid tensions between India and Pakistan.

Interestingly, PBKS's match against the Delhi Capitals, at Dharamsala on May 9, was impacted by the escalating tensions between the neighbouring countries. The encounter was abandoned after 10.1 overs in the first innings as BCCI then took the decision to temporarily suspend the league.

PBKS fixtures IPL 2025 After Sunday's match against RR, PBKS will get the opportunity to replay their abandoned game against DC on May 24, Saturday, at 7:30 pm.

They will round off their league stage with a game against 5-time champions Mumbai Indians on May 26, Monday, at 7:30 pm.

Opponent Venue Date Day Time Rajasthan Royals Sawai Mansingh Stadium - Jaipur May 18 Sunday 3:30 pm Delhi Capitals Sawai Mansingh Stadium - Jaipur May 24 Saturday 7:30 pm Mumbai Indians Sawai Mansingh Stadium - Jaipur May 26 Monday 7:30 pm

PBKS in IPL 2025 The Punjab side are third in the IPL table with 15 points from their 11 matches, with a net run rate of +0.376.

Prabhsimran Singh and Arshdeep Singh are the pick of the performers for PBKS.

Prabhsimran is seventh on the Orange Cap list with 437 runs from 11 innings at an average of 39.73 and a strike rate of 170.03. He has four half centuries to his name in IPL 2025 with a highest score of 91.

