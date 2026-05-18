Punjab Kings rubbish reports of Arshdeep Singh's injury amid IPL 2026 turmoil; ‘His energy, rhythm and commitment…'

Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday dismissed reports regarding a possible hindrance to their pacer Arshdeep Singh's fitness. The Shreyas Iyer-led side released a statement noting that Arshdeep Singh is fully fit and has been "actively training" with the squad.

“Contrary to reports, we would like to confirm that our leading fast bowler and highest wicket-taker, Arshdeep Singh, is fully fit and has been actively training with the squad,” the Punjab Kings said in their statement.

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“The team management is absolutely pleased with his progress, and he is raring to go as we head into a crucial contest of the tournament. His energy, rhythm, and commitment in the nets have been extremely encouraging, and we are confident he will continue to play a key role for Punjab Kings moving forward as well,” the franchise added.

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Andrew Leipus' comments on Arshdeep Singh Ahead of their crucial match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday, PBKS Head of Sports Science Andrew Leipus stated that Arshdeep had been dealing with minor "physical restrictions" that affected his performance.

Against RCB, Arshdeep had a mediocre outing as he finished with figures of 1/43. “I don’t follow a lot of social media myself, so I know there’s been a bit of chatter behind the scenes… vlogging and whatnot. I’m not across that," Andrew had said. “In terms of his behaviour, Arsh is pretty much a flat line. He’s not up or down. He gives his best out there," he added.

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“We’ve been working together a little bit, and looking at his body, there may be restrictions that could be a reason for some of his performances being up and down. We think we’ve hit on a bit of a winner there," Andrew explained.

The 27-year-old has taken 14 wickets from 13 matches so far at an economy rate of 9.78.

Punjab Kings, however, are in a dilemma of their own. The Shreyas Iyer-led side has lost six consecutive matches after a strong start to their campaign.

Punjab Kings are currently in fourth place with 13 points from 13 matches, but they are in a dangerous position as far as their playoff hopes are concerned. Punjab Kings not only need to beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their last league match next week, but they have to do so by a big margin.

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That will take them to 15 points from 14 matches. Even then, they will need other teams like Chennai Super Kings (Fifth place, 12 points) and Rajasthan Royals (Sixth place, 12 points) to slip up.

Their last win came against Delhi Capitals (DC) on 25 April when they chased down a record total of 265 with six wickets to spare.

Punjab Kings were the runners-up of IPL 2025 after they lost the final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six runs last June. Punjab Kings have never won the IPL, and the only other instance of them reaching the IPL final was in 2014, when they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).