5 reasons why Punjab Kings may finally lift the IPL trophy this time, leaving RCB fans heartbroken yet again

Punjab Kings’ entry to IPL 2025 final is a huge story in itself. After their commanding win in Qualifier 2, they certainly have the momentum to lift the trophy. Here are 5 reasons why they might finally win the IPl trophy:

Shreyas Iyer: Nerves of steel Shreyas Iyer has been a strong and calm leader for Punjab Kings this season. He guided the team to the top of the table and into the final, even after a setback in Qualifier 1. He’s now the only captain to take three different teams to the IPL final; DC in 2020, KKR in 2024 (won) and now PBKS in 2025.

His 87* off 41 balls against MI in Qualifier 2 showed his big-match temperament. Though he has struggled against Hazlewood in the past, Iyer’s current form and smart decisions have boosted the team’s unity and confidence for the final. His grace under fire against Virat Kohli’s chest-thumping presence may work in Punjab’s favour.

Batting depth PBKS have a powerful and deep batting lineup that can handle any pressure. Their openers, like Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis at number 3 and Iyer at number 4 start strong. Prabhsimran has scored around 600 runs at a strike rate of nearly 166. In the middle, Wadhera, Shashank Singh and Marcus Stoinis bring both stability and firepower.

Wadhera’s quickfire 48 off 21 balls in Qualifier 2 and Iyer’s 87* helped PBKS chase 204 against MI with ease. The team’s mix of experience and young talent gives them flexibility. On a high-scoring pitch like Ahmedabad, PBKS can either set or chase 200+ scores.

The Ricky Ponting factor For Punjab Kings, Ricky Ponting is the fifth head coach in the last five seasons. They saw frequent coaching changes from 2018 to 2024 but continued to struggle. Brad Hodge, Mike Hesson and Anil Kumble couldn’t take them to the playoffs. After finishing ninth in IPL 2024, Punjab roped in the Australian legend.

Known for his winning mindset, he earlier took Delhi Capitals to three straight playoffs and a final. He even won a Major League Cricket title with Washington Freedom. Under him, PBKS topped the table with 19 points and a strong net run rate. Ponting’s leadership has given PBKS belief to end their 18-year trophy wait.

Success at Narendra Modi Stadium The IPL 2025 final is at Narendra Modi Stadium, where PBKS have already won two big games. They had a successful 200+ run chases. They chased 203 in Qualifier 2 against Mumbain Indians. They set 243/5 against Gujarat Titans and won. Their experience at this ground gives them an edge over RCB, who haven’t played here this season.

Overall, Punjab have played 7 matches in Ahmedabad and won 4. RCB, on the other hand, have played 6 and won 3.

The underdogs Punjab Kings will enter the final as the underdogs. Neither team has ever won an IPL title, but the chatter about RCB’s drought has always been much more.

PBKS might have an edge due to less media pressure compared to RCB and the Virat Kohli hype. This can help them play freely, without stress.

