Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer emerges as strong favourite to become India's next T20I captain, says report

With the 2026 T20 World Cup done and dusted, the focus has already shifted to the next cycle of major T20I tournaments that include the Los Angeles Olympics 2028 and the T20 World Cup in that same year.

Despite leading India to their third T20 World Cup title, Suryakumar Yadav's future as the shortest format skipper is reportedly uncertain.

Because of which, talks on who could be India's next T20I skipper have already begun. According to a report in the Times of India, Shreyas Iyer could be considered as an option for India captaincy should the team management decide to move on from Suryakumar Yadav.

The Mumbai cricketer, however, has not played a T20I since December 2023, but has been consistent for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL in the last couple of years.

“Iyer last played a T20I in 2023. He has not been part of the current setup. It’s a big call to bring him back and hand him the captaincy straightaway," a BCCI source told the Times of India.

“The focus has shifted towards the 2027 ODI World Cup, which has given selectors breathing space to plan for a T20I leadership transition," added the source. Iyer is currently the vice-captain of the India ODI side that is being led by Shubman Gill.

Shreyas Iyer's IPL captaincy career In the IPL, Iyer took over as the captain of Delhi Daredevils (Now Delhi Capitals) from Gautam Gambhir, and led DC to the final of IPL 2020 where they lost to Mumbai Indians (MI).

Ricky Ponting was the head coach of DC back then, and at Punjab Kings currently, Ponting is the coach and Iyer is the captain. In IPL 2024, Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third title, and their first in 10 years.

He was released by KKR despite the title triumph, but at Punjab Kings, he got the opportunity to start afresh. Iyer scored 604 runs from 17 matches in IPL 2025 and led Punjab Kings to the final, where they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

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In the ongoing season, Iyer has scored 203 runs from four innings, with three half-centuries to his name. Punjab Kings, who are yet to lose a match, currently lead the IPL 2026 standings with nine points from five matches.