Punjab Kings to miss Lockie Ferguson for remainder of IPL 2025? James Hopes shares New Zealander’s injury update

Punjab Kings were dealt with a major blow ahead of their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after all-rounder Lockie Ferguson is likely to be ruled out for the remainder of the IPL 2025. The New Zealander suffered an injury during their last clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad, compelling him to leave the field midway through the sixth over.

Although the details of Ferguson's injury is yet to be known, Punjab Kings bowling coach James Hopes informed that Ferguson will most likely not be available for the remainder of the tournament.

"Ferguson is out indefinitely and the chances of us getting him back by the end of the tournament are very slim, I would have thought. I think he has sustained a pretty serious injury,” Hopes said on the eve of their clash against KKR.

Having been picked for ₹2 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction last year, Ferguson performed decently for Punjab Kings with five wickets in four games. In fact, the Kiwi has been a key part of Punjab Kings' bowling plans, especially in the middle overs.