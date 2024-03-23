PBKS vs DC Live Score Updates, IPL 2024: After a scintillating contest in the first IPL of the season, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals are all set to compete against each other. The key contest will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant will be making a comeback after his unfortunate car accident of December, 2022. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan has also been away from cricket for a long time, having being seen in action last on May 19, 2023 in a league stage game against the Rajasthan Royals.
Both these teams have failed to win an IPL trophy so far and have managed only 3 final entries among them so far. However, DC and PBKS would be hoping that the start of a new season would bring about a change in fortune for them.
PBKS vs DC IPL 2024: When and where to watch the clash?
PBKS vs DC IPL 2024: The second game of IPL 2024 will be played between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals from 3:30 pm today. The event will be broadcast via the Star Sports networks and live-streamed via the JioCinema app and website.
PBKS vs DC IPL 2024: Weather prediction for today
PBKS vs DC IPL 2024: Mohali will be hot today, with the highest temperature of the day (33 degrees) to be experienced during the match. It will be mostly cloudy, but there is no chance of rain.
PBKS vs DC IPL2024 Live Score: Rishabh Pant on his return to cricket
PBKS vs DC IPL2024 Live Score: While reflecting his feelings on returning to the ground, Pant said, "Jittery, nervous, excited- all of it, but at the same time, just happy, being able to come back to professional cricket. I'm just looking forward to playing my first game tomorrow," Pant expressed.
"Every time I take the field, it's a different feeling altogether. I just wanted to bat as much as I could and get better every day. I don't think much ahead, I take one day at a time, and give my 100 per cent,"
PBKS vs DC IPL2024 Live Score: Who will win the key clash today?
PBKS Vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: As per Google’s win probability, there is a 53% chance that Delhi will beat PBKS in the opening match and start the tournament on a high note.
As per CricTracker, whoever gets the chance to chase will win the match. MyKhel predicts a “nail-biting contest" but says PBKS will have an edge over DC. We believe Rishabh Pant will lead Punjab to their first win of IPL 2024.
PBKS Vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Liam Livingstone hopes to ‘come up on the right side’
PBKS Vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: PBKS all-rounder Liam Livingstone while reflecting on his team's performance in the last season said, "We did a lot of good things last season. We were in the running for a playoff spot until the last couple of games. We have got a really good squad and the team environment is great. We will certainly look to improve our performance this season,"
The all-rounder further added, "We will be looking to have a lot of fun and enjoy ourselves on the park and step up in the big moments. We should deal with the pressure moments well and hopefully, we will come up on the right side more times than not."
PBKS Vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Pitch report
PBKS Vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Mohali used to be known for being India’s greenest pitch favouring pacers. However, the situation has changed over the past few years. It now produces barren pitches favouring batters to help produce high-scoring matches.
Last year itself, there were two 200+ scores. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) scored 257 against PBKS while Punjab scored 214 in another match against Mumbai Indians (MI).
PBKS Vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Head-to-head records
PBKS Vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Delhi and Punjab are known for their IPL rivalry. They have played 32 matches against each other so far. The records are uncannily identical as both have won 16 matches each. Delhi’s highest score against PBKS is 231 and the lowest is 67. Punjab’s highest score against DC is 202 and the lowest is 104. Delhi have won four out of the last five IPL matches against Punjab.
PBKS Vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Fantasy XI for today
PBKS Vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score Rishabh Pant (WK), David Warner (C), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan (VC), Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Rahul Chahar
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!