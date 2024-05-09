Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 58 of Indian Premier League, 2024. Match will start on 09 May 2024 at 07:30 PM
Venue : Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Punjab Kings squad -
Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Singh, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Singh, Vishwanath Singh, Chris Woakes, Harshal Patel, Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Tanay Thyagarajan, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Prince Choudhary, Rahul Chahar, Vidwath Kaverappa
Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad -
Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Suyash Prabhudessai, Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Swapnil Singh, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Akash Deep, Alzarri Joseph, Himanshu Sharma, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Rajan Kumar, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Dayal
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Scores: Playing XI
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: Bengaluru (Playing XI) - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Swapnil Singh.
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: Punjab (Playing XI) - Sam Curran (C), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: Toss Update
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score: Punjab Kings won the toss and elected to field
Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Details
Match 58 of Indian Premier League, 2024 between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru to be held at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.
