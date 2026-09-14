‘Pure goosebumps’ - Netizens react after Vande Mataram played before an Indian cricket team int'l match for first time

For the first time in the history of Indian cricket, national song 'Vande Mataram' was played before the national anthem on Sunday, during the first T20I between India and Afghanistan at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The incident took place shortly after the coin toss as both teams lined up for the pre-match proceedings.

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India's national song 'Vande Mataram' was played first, followed by the national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana' and followed by Afghanistan's national anthem. This is an away series for India, with Afghanistan designated as the official home side despite the matches being played in Delhi.

Also Read | Vande Mataram played before national anthem in first at IND vs AFG T20I

Since this is the first time played on a sporting arena, it would be interesting to find out whether both the national anthem and national song are sung at the upcoming ICC events.

How did fans react? For fans, the development came as a moment of pride as several took to the social media to express their happiness. “Pure goosebumps in the stadium! Vande Mataram echoing through the stands before the #IndvAfg clash—absolute masterclass in detailing by BCCI!” a fan wrote on X.

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“Vande Mataram before National Anthem in AFG vs IND 1st T20I. This is the first time this has happened in international cricket,” another user stated. “Glory to mother india,” another wrote.

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Why was Vande Mataram played vs IND vs AFG? As per the directive of the Union Home Ministry, all six stanzas were played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as both national anthem (52 seconds) and national song (3 minutes and 10 seconds) taking a total of 4 minutes and two seconds. On February 6, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines governing the rendition of Vande Mataram as part of the 150th-anniversary commemorations of the national song.

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The guidelines prescribed an official rendition of 'Vande Mataram' lasting 3 minutes and 10 seconds and required everyone present to stand with attention while the song was being played. They also approved the rendition of the complete six-stanza version at formal government functions attended by the President or Governors, before and after presidential addresses broadcast on radio and television, when the National Flag is brought on parade, and on other similar occasions.

The first two stanzas of 'Vande Mataram' were chosen as the national song in 1937 by the Indian National Congress while the Constituent Assembly of India recognized it as the 'National Song' since 1950.

Politican battle erupts However, the whole issue got a political colour as main Opposition party Congress opposed the playing of all six stanzas. “What is the point of this without any reason? Will it create employment? Will it make the Indian team stronger? Or will it help us gain an advantage in science and technology, where we are far behind?” questioned Congress leader Udit Raj.

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"Our exports are down, and the debt of this country is increasing so much. What about the problems of Gen Z? There are severe problems. Will this solve them? They are only trying to create a narrative," he added.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in