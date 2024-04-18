Purple Cap IPL 2024: Jasprit Bumrah becomes highest wicket taking bowler during PBKS vs MI clash. Check top 10 list
Purple Cap IPL 2024: Jasprit Bumrah, Gerlad Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada and Sam Curran's position went through some major changes on the list of top wicket takers in IPL 2024
Purple Cap IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians star pacer Jasprit Bumrah provided his team with a wonderful start against Punjab Kings as he cooperated well with pacer Gerald Coetzee and the duo clinched 4 wickets on a low score of 14 runs. With two wonderful wickets each, Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee witnessed promotions in their rankings to the race of Purple Cap.