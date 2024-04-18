Purple Cap IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians star pacer Jasprit Bumrah provided his team with a wonderful start against Punjab Kings as he cooperated well with pacer Gerald Coetzee and the duo clinched 4 wickets on a low score of 14 runs. With two wonderful wickets each, Jasprit Bumrah and Gerald Coetzee witnessed promotions in their rankings to the race of Purple Cap. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh is in the 10th position in the race for the Purple Cap with 9 wickets in 7 matches, where he conceded 240 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins is ranked 9th on the list with 9 wickets in 6 matches, after giving 189 runs.

Harshal Patel, who plays for Punjab Kings in IPL 2024 is in the 8th position in the highest-wicket takers list with 10 wickets in 7 matches. The pacer conceded 263 runs in the season so far. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fiery pacer Mustafizur Rahman is ranked 7th on the list with 10 wickets in 5 matches and he conceded 183 runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rank 6th and 5th belong to pacers from the same team as Punjab Kings bowlers Sam Curran and Kagiso Rabada are respectively placed in the race for the prestigious Purple Cap. Sam Curran clinched 10 wickets in 7 matches after giving 193 runs, while Kagiso Rabada have similar numbers in terms of wickets and matches but he conceded 233 runs.

Here's the list of top 10 wicket takers in IPL 2024

Rank Player Matches Wickets Runs 1 Jasprit Bumrah 7 12 155 2 Yuzvendra Chahal 7 12 217 3 Gerald Coetzee 7 11 249 4 Khaleel Ahmed 7 10 229 5 Kagiso Rabada 7 10 233 6 Sam Curran 7 10 193 7 Mustafizur Rahman 5 10 183 8 Harshal Patel 7 10 263 9 Pat Cummins 6 9 189 10 Arshdeep Singh 7 9 240

Delhi Capitals pacer Khaleel Ahmed has impressed a lot in IPL 2024 and is one of the flagbearers for his team's pace attack. He clinched 10 wickets in 7 matches after giving 229 runs in the tournament so far. Mumbai Indians Gerald Coetzee is bowling really well against Punjab Kings and his two wickets in today's match powered his total to 11 wickets in IPL 2024 in 7 matches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yuzvendra Chahal, who plays for Rajasthan was leading in the Purple Cap's race before the PBKS vs MI IPL match, with 12 wickets in 7 matches after giving 217 runs, but Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah surpassed the leg spinner with 12 wickets in 7 matches and conceding just 155 runs. He is donning the Purple Cap now.

