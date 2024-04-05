Purple Cap IPL 2024: There is a new entry at number 1 as Mustafizur Rahman gets surpassed for the first time in the tournament

Purple Cap IPL 2024: The match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 4 saw a new name emerge as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, displacing Mustafizur Rahman from the top spot. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Orange Cap (currently claimed by Virat Kohli) goes to the highest run-getter in the tournament, while the highest wicket-taker gets the Purple Cap. Let’s take a look at which bowlers are in the Top 10 after the GT vs PBKS match.

Also Read: Orange cap IPL 2024: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan make an entry in Top 5 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) now have two bowlers among the Top 10 in this IPL tournament. Andre Russell, with 5 wickets while conceding 68 runs in 7.2 overs, is at number 10, while Harshit Rana, with 5 wickets while giving away 72 runs in 8 overs, is at number 8. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Three Rajasthan bowlers are now in the Top 10. Nandre Burger (5 wickets, 91 runs in 10 overs) is at number 9. Trent Boult, the Player of the Match in the MI vs RR game, is at number 7 with 5 wickets while conceding 86 runs in 11 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 6 wickets so far, with 55 runs in 10 overs. The winner of the Purple Cap 2022 is at number 4.

Also Read: GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: Shashank Singh, whom Punjab bought by mistake in auction, takes his team home; netizens react Punjab have just one bowler in the Top 10. Kagiso Rabada (6 wickets, 141 runs in 16 overs) is at number 6. Rabada won the Purple Cap in 2020.

Delhi Capitals (DC) have Khaleel Ahmed in the Top 10. He has taken 6 wickets and is at number 5, with 131 runs in 16 overs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Purple Cap: Top 3 bowlers Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have pacer Mayank Yadav at number 3. He has taken 6 wickets so far while giving away 41 runs in 8 overs. CSK have Mustafizur (7 wickets, 106 runs in 12 overs) at number 2.

Also Read: List of Purple Cap winners yearwise 2008-2023: Leading IPL wicket-takers over the years; Bravo, Mohammed Shami and more Gujarat’s Mohit Sharma is the new number 1. He has taken 7 wickets so far while giving away 131 runs in 16 overs. Mohit won the Purple Cap in 2014 when he played for CSK.

