Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Purple Cap IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rahman, Andre Russell and more; check out the top wicket-takers after RCB vs KKR match

Purple Cap IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rahman, Andre Russell and more; check out the top wicket-takers after RCB vs KKR match

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Purple Cap IPL 2024: The Top 10 list has changed dramatically after the RCB vs KKR match on March 29

Purple Cap IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Cameron Green during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, March 29, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Purple Cap IPL 2024: A lot have changed after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match on March 29. The highest wicket-taker in the tournament gets the Purple Can. Let’s take a look at who the Top 10 contenders are after the RCB vs KKR match.

Also Read: Who won yesterday IPL Match? Check the best moments of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have two bowlers on the list. Deepak Chahar (3 wickets, 65 runs in 8 overs) is at number 10. Mustafizur Rahman (6 wickets, 59 runs in 8 overs) holds the top spot.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have one bowler in the Top 10 list now. T Natarajan (3 wickets, 32 runs in 4 overs) is at number 9. Delhi Capitals (DC) have Kuldeep Yadav on the list. He is at number 8 with 3 wickets so far while giving away 61 runs in 8 overs.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir deserves an Oscar for hugging Virat Kohli, says Sunil Gavaskar

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have two bowlers in the Top 10. Kagiso Rabada (3 wickets, 59 runs in 8 overs) is at number 7 and Harpreet Brar (3 wickets, 27 runs in 7 overs) is at number 4. Rajasthan Royals (RR) now have Yuzvendra Chahal in the Top 10. He is at number 6 after having taken 3 wickets while giving away 44 runs in 6 overs.

Mumbai Indians have Jasprit Bumrah at number 5. He has taken 3 wickets while conceding 50 runs in 8 overs.

KKR now have two bowlers among Top 10

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) now have two bowlers among the Top 10 wicket-takers so far this season. Harshit Rana is at number 2 after taking 2 wickets in the IPL match against RCB.

Also Read: IPL 2024 Orange cap: Virat Kohli beats SRH's Heinrich Klaasen

Rana has taken 5 wickets so far while giving away 72 runs in 8 overs. Andre Russell is at number 3. He has claimed 4 wickets so far while conceding 54 off 6 overs.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
