Purple Cap IPL 2024: A lot have changed after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match on March 29. The highest wicket-taker in the tournament gets the Purple Can. Let's take a look at who the Top 10 contenders are after the RCB vs KKR match.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have two bowlers on the list. Deepak Chahar (3 wickets, 65 runs in 8 overs) is at number 10. Mustafizur Rahman (6 wickets, 59 runs in 8 overs) holds the top spot.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have one bowler in the Top 10 list now. T Natarajan (3 wickets, 32 runs in 4 overs) is at number 9. Delhi Capitals (DC) have Kuldeep Yadav on the list. He is at number 8 with 3 wickets so far while giving away 61 runs in 8 overs.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have two bowlers in the Top 10. Kagiso Rabada (3 wickets, 59 runs in 8 overs) is at number 7 and Harpreet Brar (3 wickets, 27 runs in 7 overs) is at number 4. Rajasthan Royals (RR) now have Yuzvendra Chahal in the Top 10. He is at number 6 after having taken 3 wickets while giving away 44 runs in 6 overs.

Mumbai Indians have Jasprit Bumrah at number 5. He has taken 3 wickets while conceding 50 runs in 8 overs.

KKR now have two bowlers among Top 10 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) now have two bowlers among the Top 10 wicket-takers so far this season. Harshit Rana is at number 2 after taking 2 wickets in the IPL match against RCB.

Rana has taken 5 wickets so far while giving away 72 runs in 8 overs. Andre Russell is at number 3. He has claimed 4 wickets so far while conceding 54 off 6 overs.

